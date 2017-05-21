Billy Monger: Teenage racer who lost legs in crash vows to race again 'as quickly as possible'

A teenage racing driver who lost part of both his legs after a horror crash has taken part in a charity event raising money for his ongoing medical costs.

Billy Monger was racing in the Formula 4 championship at Donington Park on 16 April when he hit a stationary car.

The teenager was trapped in the wreckage for 90 minutes and spent almost three weeks in hospital.

Fans of the 18-year-old joined him at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Sunday for a charity track-walk where Billy joined them driving a golf cart.

"Everyone was cheering me on, it was all positive which is good, I don't want my injuries to be a negative thing around the paddock I want people to see it as a positive that made the motor-sport community come together," Billy said.