- ITV Report
Billy Monger: Teenage racer who lost legs in crash vows to race again 'as quickly as possible'
A teenage racing driver who lost part of both his legs after a horror crash has taken part in a charity event raising money for his ongoing medical costs.
Billy Monger was racing in the Formula 4 championship at Donington Park on 16 April when he hit a stationary car.
The teenager was trapped in the wreckage for 90 minutes and spent almost three weeks in hospital.
Fans of the 18-year-old joined him at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Sunday for a charity track-walk where Billy joined them driving a golf cart.
"Everyone was cheering me on, it was all positive which is good, I don't want my injuries to be a negative thing around the paddock I want people to see it as a positive that made the motor-sport community come together," Billy said.
His story has touched motor sport fans the world over who have raised more than £800,000 in his name after an online fundraising appeal
Former Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have also given their backing to the teenager known as Billy Whizz.
Billy said his aim is to get back to racing "as quick as possible" but that he knows it's "going to be a long process".