Boris Johnson calls Conservative social care overhaul 'responsible' and 'brave'

Boris Johnson defended plans for an overhaul of social care funding. Credit: Peston on Sunday

Conservative plans to overhaul social care funding and pass the costs on to pensioners are "brave" and "responsible", Boris Johnson has claimed. The Foreign Secretary praised Theresa May's plans for a change of the social care system, despite concerns among the wider public. According to the Tory manifesto, elderly people requiring state care in their own homes will now have to meet the cost - with property values counting towards means testing. Pensioners would be allowed to keep £100,000, up from £23,000, however. Mr Johnson told Peston on Sunday he understood people's reservations about passing on the burden to the elderly, but described the policy as a "grown-up" response to a long-term funding issue. New social care funding breakdown:

State-provided help in the home will no longer be free

Value of family home will count towards the means test

No one will be forced to deplete their wealth or assets to less than £100,000 (up from £23,000)

Some of the costs of care will be financed by ending the universality of the winter fuel allowance

Theresa May's social care plans have sparked concerns. Credit: PA

Despite criticism from Labour and wider discontent with the policy, Mr Johnson defended the policy to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston. "This is necessary. We have another two million people over the age of 75 in the next 10 years," he told Peston. "We have to do something about the huge costs of social care. "I think it's a mark of Theresa May's bravery and candour with the electorate that she is doing this." However, Mr Johnson refused to reveal whether Mrs May's cabinet had been briefed about the policy prior to its announcement. He said: "I think this is the right policy and I am supporting this policy. "The crucial thing is that people are going to be able to live in their own home, they will have that anxiety taken away, and they will be able to pass on a minimum of £100,000 to their kids. "This is a policy that has been supported across the spectrum."

Pensioners would have to start means testing for home care. Credit: PA