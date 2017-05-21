Britain set for heatwave this week

Britons can look forward to a heatwave this week as the country experiences its hottest temperatures since September.

According to forecasters the working week will be book-ended by the best of the weather and the mercury will reach an overall high of up to 27C (80.6F) by Friday as a wave of warm air continues to move across the country.

Across England and Wales temperatures can be expected to be in the 20s throughout the week, with only the odd shower predicted in the west of the country.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also benefit from its own share of the warm weather although cloud coverage could keep temperatures slightly cooler.