Britain's oldest triplets celebrate 80th birthday

Margaret, Mary and Georgina are Britain's oldest triplets. Credit: SWNS

Britain's oldest triplets have celebrated their 80th birthday. Mary Bloxham, Margaret Coleman and Georgina Leech were born on May 20 1937 and grew up together in the Hall Green area of Birmingham. Their mother, Mabel Bloxham, only expected one child and the chances of triplets surviving in the 1930s were very slim.

Their mother Mabel got a shock as she thought she was only expecting one baby. Credit: SWNS

After being born in their mother's bedroom, a piece of coloured wool was wrapped around each of their wrists, pink for Mary, green Margaret and yellow for Georgina. Since then, their mother made them clothes which included each of those colours.

The triplets with their older brother Eric. Credit: SWNS

Mary said: "When we were born, only one baby was expected and then obviously three arrived. "I was born first at four and a quarter pounds, Margaret was next at four and three quarter pounds and Georgina was last at four pounds."

The sisters as teenagers. Credit: SWNS