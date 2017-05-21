Can May reassure voters on social care?

Perhaps the oddest thing about Theresa May's contentious social care policy is that it is so untypical of her - in the sense that she has taken such an uncontrolled risk.

Or to put it another way, her manifesto either says too little about how we will pay for our care when we are old and infirm, or too much.

That has become abundantly clear from the messages I've received from elderly people.

She obviously hoped voters would be reassured that they would be able to keep a maximum of £100,000 of their wealth, and that the state would pick up all care costs after that. After all £100,000 is a lot of money.

But if you are old and vulnerable, you may well be anxious that you will be offered services by cowboys - albeit state regulated cowboys - who will take a look at your house and then price their care services at just the level which guarantees they will gobble up all the accumulated equity in your house, knowing full well that the state will then reimburse £100,000 to your heirs.

As one of my correspondents pointed out, this is the typical behaviour of service providers when funding for services we need from them stems from the value of an insurance policy we hold. And typically our homes would - under May's scheme - become our self-insurance policies against our future care needs.