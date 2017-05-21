Can May reassure voters on social care?
Perhaps the oddest thing about Theresa May's contentious social care policy is that it is so untypical of her - in the sense that she has taken such an uncontrolled risk.
Or to put it another way, her manifesto either says too little about how we will pay for our care when we are old and infirm, or too much.
That has become abundantly clear from the messages I've received from elderly people.
She obviously hoped voters would be reassured that they would be able to keep a maximum of £100,000 of their wealth, and that the state would pick up all care costs after that. After all £100,000 is a lot of money.
But if you are old and vulnerable, you may well be anxious that you will be offered services by cowboys - albeit state regulated cowboys - who will take a look at your house and then price their care services at just the level which guarantees they will gobble up all the accumulated equity in your house, knowing full well that the state will then reimburse £100,000 to your heirs.
As one of my correspondents pointed out, this is the typical behaviour of service providers when funding for services we need from them stems from the value of an insurance policy we hold. And typically our homes would - under May's scheme - become our self-insurance policies against our future care needs.
Doubtless Theresa May and her advisers have a plan to stop that happening. Presumably the government would regulate the provision of care services even more tightly than they do now, as demand for those services explodes. But the bureaucracy involved would be a nightmare.
And anyway I am surmising - because none of this important technical stuff is in the manifesto, and that allows all sorts of anxieties to take root.
Also the distinction between physical and mental illness - in the sense that you would pay for care if you have dementia, but the NHS would pay if you have cancer - is the thin end of a wedge that terrifies elderly voters: they will fear that the government would at some point feel obliged to put dementia and cancer care (for example) on the same funding footing; and that would ultimately see us also picking up the huge costs for our remedial care when we have chronic or acute physical illness.
The signs are that these uncertainties are alienating much of the Tories' most loyal and important supporters, those who are over 60.
So Theresa May faces an uncomfortable choice in the few days remaining to her before the election on June 8.
She either needs to tell us much more about how the privatised social care scheme will operate, to reassure people that they are not going to be fleeced when they are least able to defend themselves.
Or she has to find the least humiliating way to say that there's been a terrible misunderstanding, and that the idea of turning the equity in our houses into nursing care was just an option, not a definite plan.
If she sticks to her current position, the current erosion of her lead in the opinion polls may become a hemorrhage.