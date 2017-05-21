- ITV Report
Congress committee members will 'demand' to see Comey's notes
Members of a key congress committee investigating allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign team collaborated to influence the 2016 US election say they intend to 'demand' to see James Comey's notes.
Leaders of the House oversight committee, Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings told US news networks this weekend they would be "pursuing" the alleged detailed notes that fired FBI director Comey kept of all his meetings with President Donald Trump.
The White House has repeatedly insisted that a "thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity."
Comey has claimed to have notes of all his meetings with the president including one in which he says Trump - having cleared the Oval Office of all other staff - told him not to pursue an investigation into Mike Flynn, the National Security Adviser being probed for links to Russia.
Chaffetz told ABC's 'This Week' that he is due to speak with Comey on Monday and if there are any notes of White House meetings then "we're certainly pursuing them."
Fellow committee member Cummings added "there have been so many lies, so many contradictions" that he expects parallel investigations from Congress to proceed fully in the wake of last week's appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel heading up the Trump-Russia probe.