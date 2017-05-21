Congress committee members will 'demand' to see Comey's notes

Members of a key congress committee investigating allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign team collaborated to influence the 2016 US election say they intend to 'demand' to see James Comey's notes.

Leaders of the House oversight committee, Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings told US news networks this weekend they would be "pursuing" the alleged detailed notes that fired FBI director Comey kept of all his meetings with President Donald Trump.

The White House has repeatedly insisted that a "thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity."