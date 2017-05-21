Donald Trump to address Muslim world in speech against terror

Donald Trump will attempt to call on a united Islamic front to fight extremist terrorism in a keynote speech during his first foreign tour.

The US president will address 50 Muslim-majority nations when he delivers the speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - home to Islam's holiest site Mecca.

President Trump arrived in the Middle Eastern nation on Saturday as part of an eight-day trip that will also take him to Israel, the Vatican and Brussels.

In a leaked version of Sunday's talk, the US leader is expected to cast the challenge of extremism as a "between good and evil".

He will also urge Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship".