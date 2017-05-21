- ITV Report
Donald Trump to address Muslim world in speech against terror
Donald Trump will attempt to call on a united Islamic front to fight extremist terrorism in a keynote speech during his first foreign tour.
The US president will address 50 Muslim-majority nations when he delivers the speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - home to Islam's holiest site Mecca.
President Trump arrived in the Middle Eastern nation on Saturday as part of an eight-day trip that will also take him to Israel, the Vatican and Brussels.
In a leaked version of Sunday's talk, the US leader is expected to cast the challenge of extremism as a "between good and evil".
He will also urge Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship".
President Trump was afforded a lavish reception when he arrived in Saudi Arabia alongside his wife Melania aboard Air Force One.
The US and Saudi sealed a number of important trade deals, including an £80 billion arms agreement which will bring "jobs, jobs, jobs" to America.
And on President Trump's final day in the Saudi capital, his speech is set to contrast sharply with his presidential campaign, which included bouts of anti-Islamic rhetoric.
Though during the campaign he repeatedly stressed the need to say the words "radical Islamic terrorism" and criticized Hillary Clinton for not doing so, the phrase is not included in his draft speech.
In recent weeks, the president has also tried forcing through executive orders banning immigrants from a handful of Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US.
President Trump's trip comes amid a renewed courtship of his country's Arab allies, with individual meetings scheduled with leaders of several nations, including Egypt and Qatar.
The heads of state will then be present for a joint meeting and the opening of Riyadh's new anti-terrorism centre.
President Trump's speech will also refrain from mentioning democracy and human rights, topics Arab leaders often see as US moralising.
"We are not here to lecture to tell other peoples how to live, what to do or who to be," he will say.
During a ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on Saturday, 81-year-old King Salman awarded President Trump the country's highest civilian award.
The US leader was personally awarded the medal by royal, who has also bestowed the same honour upon Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Theresa May and former president Barack Obama.