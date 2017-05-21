I'll be back: Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms role in latest Terminator film

Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed he is reprising his Terminator role in the latest film of the blockbuster franchise.

The actor and former governor of California, 69, told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival that he recently met with film producer James Cameron and said the project is "moving forward".

Schwarzenegger shot to fame as the merciless assassin in the original film in 1984 and told Screen Daily: "It is moving forward.

"He [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise."

He added: "I will be in the movie."

The latest film, fifth in the franchise, Terminator Genisys, was released last year.