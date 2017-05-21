Largely dry away from the northwest overnight

Cloud and rain returns to northwestern areas - in particular western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere a clear and dry night with temperatures on the mild side. Tomorrow continues in a similar vein with thicker cloud and rain sitting to the northwest, depressing temperatures here. Elsewhere, plenty of brightness or longer spells of sunshine and temperatures rising well above the seasonal average. Increasingly warm air floods in from the south of the UK over the coming week with the best of the brightness always across the east.