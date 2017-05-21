May faces backlash over elderly social care proposals

Theresa May appears to be facing a growing backlash over social care proposals revealed in her party's manifesto last week.

Under the proposals elderly people with assets of £100,000 or less will be offered protection from the cost of social care - an increase from the current £23,250 level in England, but a figure that some have questioned as not being high enough.

Other changes included a pledge to make winter fuel payments for elderly means tested, with the money saved going directly to fund health and social care, and a promise that no one, no matter how high their care costs, will have to sell their family home during their lifetime to pay for care costs.

Concerns about these plans were raised though when Mrs May hit the campaign trail in Ealing on Saturday with one voter going so far as to tell the Tory leader she was a "bit unnerved" about the care changes.