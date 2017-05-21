Advertisement

More than 100,000 sign petition calling for Rochdale nurse to be recognised

Calls are being made for Sara Rowbotham to be recognised for her work in the Rochdale case Credit: Greater Manchester Police

More than 100,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the sexual health worker who helped advocate for Rochdale's grooming victims to be recognised for her work.

Sara Rowbotham worked for the NHS's Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team from 2004 to 2014 and repeatedly raised concerns about the welfare of vulnerable girls in the area.

Her work is said to have played a key role in eventually exposing the Rochdale scandal but she was made redundant from her post two years after the attackers were convicted.

A petition on change.org is now calling for Ms Rowbotham to be given formal recognition for her services to the Rochdale community and be acknowledged for her role.

At the time of writing 116, 308 supporters had signed the petition Credit: change.org

The petition states "Sara and her team should be applauded by not only GMP & the CPS but the government and crown for her services for young people."

It reads:

Sara, the Sexual Health Worker was fundamental in collecting evidence involving the Rochdale Grooming Gangs.

This evidence along with the brave survivors of the abuse own statements was dismissed time & time again by GMP & CPC.

Years later some of the men were jailed because of this evidence, without a doubt without Sara & her team this prosecution would never of happened.

Sara was not only removed from her role as a Sexual Health Worker with young children she was later made redundant from her post.

The very lady who believed these children,supported these children, never once dismissing these children or gave up on these children was tossed aside!

No member of the GMP or CPS were ever held accountable individual or collective for failing the children in Rochdale but the one person along with her team paid the under hand price of their failings,being excluded from further involvement of cases and finally losing their jobs.

Sara and her team should be applaud by not only GMP & the CPS but the government and crown for her services for young people along with the recognition of their work Sara and her team should be the highest advocates for future national guidance surrounding the grooming of children.

The children of Rochdale were failed time and time again along with Sara and her team!

