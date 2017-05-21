- ITV Report
More than 100,000 sign petition calling for Rochdale nurse to be recognised
More than 100,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the sexual health worker who helped advocate for Rochdale's grooming victims to be recognised for her work.
Sara Rowbotham worked for the NHS's Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team from 2004 to 2014 and repeatedly raised concerns about the welfare of vulnerable girls in the area.
Her work is said to have played a key role in eventually exposing the Rochdale scandal but she was made redundant from her post two years after the attackers were convicted.
A petition on change.org is now calling for Ms Rowbotham to be given formal recognition for her services to the Rochdale community and be acknowledged for her role.
The petition states "Sara and her team should be applauded by not only GMP & the CPS but the government and crown for her services for young people."
