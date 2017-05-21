More than 100,000 sign petition calling for Rochdale nurse to be recognised

Sara, the Sexual Health Worker was fundamental in collecting evidence involving the Rochdale Grooming Gangs.

This evidence along with the brave survivors of the abuse own statements was dismissed time & time again by GMP & CPC.

Years later some of the men were jailed because of this evidence, without a doubt without Sara & her team this prosecution would never of happened.

Sara was not only removed from her role as a Sexual Health Worker with young children she was later made redundant from her post.

The very lady who believed these children,supported these children, never once dismissing these children or gave up on these children was tossed aside!

No member of the GMP or CPS were ever held accountable individual or collective for failing the children in Rochdale but the one person along with her team paid the under hand price of their failings,being excluded from further involvement of cases and finally losing their jobs.

Sara and her team should be applaud by not only GMP & the CPS but the government and crown for her services for young people along with the recognition of their work Sara and her team should be the highest advocates for future national guidance surrounding the grooming of children.

The children of Rochdale were failed time and time again along with Sara and her team!