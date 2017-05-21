North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile'

North Korea's military have fired an "unidentified projectile", the South Korean military say.

It was fired from an area near the country's capital Pyongyang and flew about 310 miles towards the Sea of Japan.

It comes just days after the UN Security Council demanded Pyongyang stop conducting such tests.

Last week North Korea successfully tested a new mid-range missile that Pyongyang said could carry a nuclear warhead.

Experts said that rocket flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested by North Korea - and that it could one day reach targets as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.

The White House said it was aware of the missile launch and noted it had a "shorter range" than the last three missiles tested.