Prince Harry 'drove 100 miles to bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception'

Prince Harry reportedly made a 100-mile round trip to pick up his girlfriend Meghan Markle from London so she could attend Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with him.

The actress was not spotted at the ceremony at St Mark's Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield.

But the couple were later pictured driving into the Middleton family's nearby estate where the night time reception was held.

It is thought Meghan came later as she did not want to upstage the bride on her big day.