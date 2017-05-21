- ITV Report
Prince Harry 'drove 100 miles to bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception'
Prince Harry reportedly made a 100-mile round trip to pick up his girlfriend Meghan Markle from London so she could attend Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with him.
The actress was not spotted at the ceremony at St Mark's Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield.
But the couple were later pictured driving into the Middleton family's nearby estate where the night time reception was held.
It is thought Meghan came later as she did not want to upstage the bride on her big day.
Pippa tied the knot with financier James Matthew on Saturday in what was dubbed the "society wedding of the year".
The 33-year-old wore a bespoke Giles Deacon gown which has since been called the "wedding dress of the decade".
Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a starring role as page boy and flower girl.
Other high profile guests included Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate, Princess Eugenie, TV star Donna Air and tennis ace Roger Federer and his wife Mirka.