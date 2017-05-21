Teen questioned after Bradley Lowery is trolled on social media

A teenager has been questioned by police after vile social media posts were posted about terminally ill Bradley Lowery.

The youngster, who celebrated his sixth birthday on Friday, has been battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

His fight has touched the hearts of people around the world.

Bradley has appeared as Sunderland's mascot several times this year, as well as for Everton, and in best friend Jermain Defoe's England comeback match at Wembley in which he scored.

Northumbria Police said they were "made aware" of messages relating to the youngster on Friday.

In a statement, the force said: "A 15-year-old boy has now been interviewed under caution and will be dealt with by the youth offending team."

Bradley, who is from Blackhall, County Durham, celebrated his birthday with his Defoe and more than 250 family and friends.

He also had a special message for everyone who had sent him birthday wishes.