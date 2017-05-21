Tory plan to scrap free lunches will affect 900,000 children

A Conservative manifesto pledge to scrap 'universal' free school lunches could see as many as 900,000 children from low-income families lose their entitlement to claim the midday meal, a leading think tank has warned.

According to analysis carried out by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) for The Observer newspaper stopping the free hot meals being given as standard to all infants aged four to seven could lead to 100,000 children from families living in relative poverty and 667,000 children from "ordinary working families" being affected.

EPI executive director Natalie Perera told The Observer: "Around 900,000 children from low-income families will lose their eligibility for free school meals under these proposals. Around two-thirds of those children are from what the Government considers to be 'ordinary working families'."

A Conservative spokesman made assurances that "all those who need it most still get free lunches".