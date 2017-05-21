Trump calls on Muslim states to 'drive extremists out'

US President addressed leaders from over 50 nations in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump has condemned violence in the name of religion during a speech in Saudi Arabia. He called upon Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" originating from the region. Mr Trump said the fight against terrorism was a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam. Trump's address on Sunday was part of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.

During a meeting of over 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region, one aimed squarely on rooting out terrorism. "We are not here to lecture, we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. "Instead, we are here to offer partnership based on shared interests and values to pursue a better future for us all," Trump said. Even as the president pledged to work alongside Middle Eastern nations, he put the responsibility for tackling terrorism on the region.

The US leader will travel to Israel after his stay in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP

Maintaining an uncharacteristically quiet and calm tone for the majority of his speech, the US President raised his voice as he implored Muslim leaders to aggressively fight extremism. "Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities." The US president called upon the nations present to act against "organised terror" saying: "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person and falsely invokes the name of God it should be an insult to every person of faith. "Terrorists do not worship God they worship death," said Trump.

The president was greeted by King Salman. Credit: AP

The royal ruling family has welcomed Mr Trump and his tougher stance on Iran, its regional enemy. Speaking before Trump, Saudi King Salman declared, "The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism". Mr Trump arrived in the Middle Eastern nation on Saturday as part of an eight-day trip that will also take him to Israel, the Vatican and Brussels. He was afforded a lavish reception when he arrived in Saudi Arabia alongside his wife Melania aboard Air Force One. The US and Saudi sealed a number of important trade deals, including an £80 billion arms agreement. The deal is the biggest in US history and aims to bring "jobs, jobs, jobs" to America.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, left, and first Lady Melania Trump Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci