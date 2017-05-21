- ITV Report
Trump calls on Muslim states to 'drive extremists out'
US President Donald Trump has condemned violence in the name of religion during a speech in Saudi Arabia.
He called upon Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" originating from the region.
Mr Trump said the fight against terrorism was a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam.
Trump's address on Sunday was part of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.
During a meeting of over 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region, one aimed squarely on rooting out terrorism.
"We are not here to lecture, we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.
"Instead, we are here to offer partnership based on shared interests and values to pursue a better future for us all," Trump said.
Even as the president pledged to work alongside Middle Eastern nations, he put the responsibility for tackling terrorism on the region.
Maintaining an uncharacteristically quiet and calm tone for the majority of his speech, the US President raised his voice as he implored Muslim leaders to aggressively fight extremism.
"Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities."
The US president called upon the nations present to act against "organised terror" saying: "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person and falsely invokes the name of God it should be an insult to every person of faith.
"Terrorists do not worship God they worship death," said Trump.
The royal ruling family has welcomed Mr Trump and his tougher stance on Iran, its regional enemy.
Speaking before Trump, Saudi King Salman declared, "The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism".
Mr Trump arrived in the Middle Eastern nation on Saturday as part of an eight-day trip that will also take him to Israel, the Vatican and Brussels.
He was afforded a lavish reception when he arrived in Saudi Arabia alongside his wife Melania aboard Air Force One.
The US and Saudi sealed a number of important trade deals, including an £80 billion arms agreement.
The deal is the biggest in US history and aims to bring "jobs, jobs, jobs" to America.
Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia has served as something of a reset with the region following his presidential campaign, which was frequently punctured by bouts of anti-Islamic rhetoric.
During his speech Trump did not use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism" which was his presidential campaign staple, instead he said "Islamic extremism".
Just a week after taking office, Mr Trump signed an executive order to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen from entering the United States
But on Sunday, Trump was full of praise for the Muslim world's history and culture. He declared Islam "one of the world's great faiths."
White House officials said they considered Trump's address to be a counterweight to President Barack Obama's debut speech to the Muslim world in 2009 in Cairo.
Obama called for understanding and acknowledged some of America's missteps in the region.
That speech was denounced by many Republicans and criticised by a number of the United States' Middle East allies as being a sort of apology.