BBC apologises for DJ quiz where answer was Moors Murderer Ian Brady

The BBC has apologised after a local radio station staged a quiz where listeners were asked to guess the identity of a person, who turned out to be Moors murderer Ian Brady.

BBC Radio Leeds ran the feature during Sunday's breakfast show and asked people to guess who the person was after listening to four songs as clues.

DJ Nathan Turvey, who was standing in for Radio Leeds' regular Sunday presenter, played Mott The Hoople's All The Young Dudes and The Brady Bunch theme song, followed by The Smiths' Suffer Little Children, which was written in memory of the Moors murders

The last song played was The Talking Heads' Psycho Killer.

Child-killer Brady, 79, died last week after spending half a century in prison for murders he committed with his partner Myra Hindley.