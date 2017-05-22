- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Monday 22nd May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron leads calls to stop the "Dementia Tax" in Manchester and meets carers, doctors and nurses
- Ukip MEP Patrick O'Flynn gives a press conference on health and social care for the elderly
- Green Party launch their manifesto
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy leader Tom Watson launch their party's arts manifesto in Hull, the UK City of Culture 2017
- The Welsh Conservatives launch their manifesto
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his deputy, Tom Watson, speak in Hull
- Former deputy prime minister John Prescott speaks in Hull
- Welsh Labour launch their manifesto
- Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Scarborough
- Tim Farron and Lib Dem candidate Vince Cable speak in London
- Jeremy Corbyn speaks in East Yorkshire