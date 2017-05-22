Advertisement

Campaign Live: Monday 22nd May

Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.

We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.

Events today include:

  • Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron leads calls to stop the "Dementia Tax" in Manchester and meets carers, doctors and nurses
  • Ukip MEP Patrick O'Flynn gives a press conference on health and social care for the elderly
  • Green Party launch their manifesto
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy leader Tom Watson launch their party's arts manifesto in Hull, the UK City of Culture 2017
  • The Welsh Conservatives launch their manifesto
  • Former deputy prime minister John Prescott speaks in Hull
  • Welsh Labour launch their manifesto
  • Tim Farron and Lib Dem candidate Vince Cable speak in London
