Donald Trump heads to Israel as he continues Middle East trip

Donald Trump is continuing his Middle East trip, visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The US president will land in Tel Aviv later today.

He is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem later, and then meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas the following day in Bethlehem.

Mr Trump declared in March that finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought", but few expect a breakthrough with this visit.

White House aides have tried to play down expectations, casting the trip as more symbolic than substantive.

In Israel, Mr Netanyahu has had to order his ministers to attend a welcome ceremony for the US president at the airport, according to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, after he discovered many were planning to skip the event.