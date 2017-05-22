- ITV Report
Dozens of students walk out of speech by Mike Pence
Dozens of university students have walked out of a graduation ceremony to protest against a speech by US vice president Mike Pence.
The protesters were among thousands of graduates and family members who assembled at Notre Dame University's commencement ceremony in South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday.
The graduates of the prestigious Catholic school has been warned against suppressing free speech.
However moments after Mr Pence took to the stage, protesters stood up in silence and streamed out of the event.
They were jeered as they left the ceremony, held at the university's football stadium.