- ITV Report
Drake scoops record 13 gongs at Billboard Music Awards
Canadian rapper Drake has surpassed Adele's record for the most prizes in a single night at the Billboard Music Awards.
The singer won 13 awards - beating Adele's record by one - at a glittering ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.
He reached the milestone by scooping the award for best artist.
Drake was joined on stage by around a dozen people including the "love of my life" Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and his father.
He was handed the top prize by Prince Michael Jackson, the son of the late singer.
Accepting the award, he told the crowd: "I just want to say hold tight Adele because when a new ting drops you will crawl your way back to get the record back."
Adele set the former record at the 2012 awards when she won prizes including top artist, top female artist and top pop artist.