Drake scoops record 13 gongs at Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper Drake has surpassed Adele's record for the most prizes in a single night at the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer won 13 awards - beating Adele's record by one - at a glittering ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

He reached the milestone by scooping the award for best artist.

Drake was joined on stage by around a dozen people including the "love of my life" Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and his father.