Fox hunting protester arrested after shouting 'kill May' as PM arrived at campaign event in Wales

The protester was grabbed by police as Theresa May arrived at the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch. Credit: PA

An anti-fox hunting protester has been arrested after shouting "save our wildlife, kill May" as the prime minister arrived at a election campaign event in north Wales. The man, who said his name was Connor, played a hunting bugle before shouting out as Theresa May was driven to a community centre in Wrexham. He continued to demonstrate before police grabbed him and carried him away to nearby police vans.

The protester played a bugle as he condemned the PM's support for fox hunting. Credit: PA

"This is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May's regime," he yelled as he protested his innocence. The man said he was protesting about the repeal of the fox hunting act, fracking, austerity, "the lot" and added: "I've not done nothing wrong." Another demonstrator told police the man had "done nothing wrong" and described their response as a "farce" as they pulled him and then carried him into a van.

Protests were heard as Theresa May arrived at Gresford Memorial Hall. Credit: PA

Asked if the protester was under arrest, an officer said: "Yes, he's under arrest." Pressed on what charge, he replied: "Breach of the peace."

Hunting with dogs was outlawed in 2004. Credit: PA