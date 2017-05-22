- ITV Report
Fox hunting protester arrested after shouting 'kill May' as PM arrived at campaign event in Wales
An anti-fox hunting protester has been arrested after shouting "save our wildlife, kill May" as the prime minister arrived at a election campaign event in north Wales.
The man, who said his name was Connor, played a hunting bugle before shouting out as Theresa May was driven to a community centre in Wrexham.
He continued to demonstrate before police grabbed him and carried him away to nearby police vans.
"This is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May's regime," he yelled as he protested his innocence.
The man said he was protesting about the repeal of the fox hunting act, fracking, austerity, "the lot" and added: "I've not done nothing wrong."
Another demonstrator told police the man had "done nothing wrong" and described their response as a "farce" as they pulled him and then carried him into a van.
Asked if the protester was under arrest, an officer said: "Yes, he's under arrest."
Pressed on what charge, he replied: "Breach of the peace."
Mrs May did not appear to be affected by the nearby protest as she was greeted outside Gresford Memorial Hall.
The prime minister has pledged to call a Commons vote on scrapping the ban on fox hunting if she is re-elected.
The Conservative leader said she has "always been in favour" of the blood sport, which was outlawed in 2004.