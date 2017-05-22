General Election 2017: How to register to vote as deadline looms

The General Election will take place on June 8. Credit: PA

Time is running out to register to vote in the General Election on June 8. Voters have until 11.59pm on Monday 22 May to register through the official website. Here is how to make sure you are registered so you can cast your vote.

Who can register to vote?

People can vote in a General Election if they are a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen aged 18 years or older on the election day on June 8 this year. Voters must be resident in the UK or have been registered to vote in a British election within the last 15 years if they are living abroad.

Registering to vote takes around five minutes. Credit: PA

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online with a simple form that should only take around five minutes to fill out. You may need to provide your National Insurance number. If you are in England, Scotland or Wales, go to gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you are in Northern Ireland you should download a form from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website.

What if I live abroad?

If you were registered to vote in the EU referendum and haven't been asked to renew your registration then you do not need to re-register to vote in the General Election. If you are registering to vote from overseas, you may need to give your passport details to complete the application.

Voters have until midnight to register. Credit: PA

How do I check if I am already registered?

There is no online electoral roll but you can check to see if you are already registered by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office. Enter your postcode here to find the right contact details for your local office. If you are a British or Irish citizen born in Northern Ireland, contact the office for your last UK address.

What if you can't vote in person?