- ITV Report
General Election 2017: How to register to vote as deadline looms
Time is running out to register to vote in the General Election on June 8.
Voters have until 11.59pm on Monday 22 May to register through the official website.
Here is how to make sure you are registered so you can cast your vote.
- Who can register to vote?
People can vote in a General Election if they are a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen aged 18 years or older on the election day on June 8 this year.
Voters must be resident in the UK or have been registered to vote in a British election within the last 15 years if they are living abroad.
- How do I register to vote?
You can register to vote online with a simple form that should only take around five minutes to fill out.
You may need to provide your National Insurance number.
If you are in England, Scotland or Wales, go to gov.uk/register-to-vote.
If you are in Northern Ireland you should download a form from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website.
- What if I live abroad?
If you were registered to vote in the EU referendum and haven't been asked to renew your registration then you do not need to re-register to vote in the General Election.
If you are registering to vote from overseas, you may need to give your passport details to complete the application.
- How do I check if I am already registered?
There is no online electoral roll but you can check to see if you are already registered by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.
Enter your postcode here to find the right contact details for your local office.
If you are a British or Irish citizen born in Northern Ireland, contact the office for your last UK address.
- What if you can't vote in person?
People who are away from home or otherwise unable to vote in person can arrange postal votes or a proxy (when you nominate someone to vote on your behalf).
Anyone who is registered to vote can apply for either of these voting methods.
In England, Scotland and Wales you will need to download and complete a form to do this.
There are different forms depending on the reason you need a proxy vote.
After completing the form, you'll need to sign it and send it back to your local Electoral Registration Office.
The deadline to apply to vote by proxy at the General Election is 5pm on Wednesday 31 May.
In Northern Ireland, the deadline to vote by proxy has now passed.
But in cases of unforeseen illness, applications may also be made until 5pm on Wednesday 31 May.