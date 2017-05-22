Girl, 11, fighting for life after escalator fall

An 11-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after falling from an escalator at a shopping centre.

The girl, who has not been identified, reportedly fell 25-feet at the Wheatsheaf shopping centre in Rochdale at around 3.10pm on Sunday.

Officers said she was taken to hospital where she is fighting for her life.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident is not thought to be suspicious and specially trained officers are supporting the family.