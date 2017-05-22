How damaged is Theresa May by social-care climb-down?

The change in the manifesto proposal comes after it was criticised by opponents as a 'dementia tax'. Credit: PA

How damaging to Theresa May is her climb-down on social care - which she insists, slightly implausibly, is an elaboration not a capitulation to her critics? Well quite damaging. Because literally the only significant and unexpected policy in her election manifesto was the proposal to make us all pay for our care needs in old age (until we've depleted the value of our savings and assets, including the family home, to £100,000). Obviously it will be reassuring to many that she has today added that there will be a ceiling on the maximum any of us would pay.

Mrs May said there would an "absolute limit" to social care costs. Credit: PA

But we can only guess what that ceiling would be: She won't say. So those facing such costs any time soon will still feel quite anxious. Gawd knows therefore whether she will succeed in not giving at least a ballpark for the cap on care costs till after we vote on June 8. As significantly, May has implicitly admitted that her flagship manifesto pledge was not properly thought through - which is the only way to interpret today's statement, rushed out, as it was, in an attempt to staunch the erosion of her party's standing in the opinion polls. How on earth could this policy flip-flopping happen when for weeks she was the only person in Britain knowing there would be an election?

Mrs May's climbdown follows what appears to have been a slide in the polls for the Conservatives Credit: PA