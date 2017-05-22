Judge to decide on compensation for Michael Barrymore

A judge is to decide how much compensation should be awarded to Michael Barrymore by Essex Police.

Mr Barrymore was arrested and questioned by police following the discovery of Stuart Lubbock in a swimming pool at his home in Roydon, Essex.

He was arrested in June 2007 - six years after the death of the 31-year-old.

The entertainer, 65, claims his arrest and detention on suspicion of murder - which received widespread publicity - had a devastating impact on his career and future earnings.

He was never charged with any offence.

Last year, Mr Barrymore's counsel Lorna Skinner said it had never been established that Mr Lubbock was either raped or murdered.

She told a judge that Essex Police were arguing the comedian and TV presenter should receive "nominal" damages.

The hearing, before Mr Justice Stuart-Smith, will begin at London's High Court on Monday and is expected to last five days.