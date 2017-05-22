Labour targets young voters on final registration day by bringing forward pledge to scrap tuition fees

Labour has defended the party's £9.5bn election pledge to abolish tuition fees in England as "the right thing to do" as the party makes a last-ditch plea to students to register to vote.

The party said it would bring forward the measure to benefit students beginning university this autumn if it wins the election, as it stressed its manifesto policy on the final day of voter registration.

Critics have said the expensive pledge is not justified with a record number of children from disadvantaged backgrounds in higher education.

But shadow education secretary Angela Rayner told ITV's Good Morning Britain the investment to remove the "arbitrary cap" on students was justified and would benefit the nation's workforce.

"We think it's the right thing to do," she said. "We said we'll start it from this year to not discourage students from deferring."