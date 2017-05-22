Music festivals to allow revellers to test illegal drugs

Some of Britain's biggest music festivals could let revellers test their illegal drugs before they take them.

Reading and Leeds Festivals are aiming to be the first to introduce it with the support of local police forces.

The "radical" scheme was tried out at Secret Garden Party in Cambridgeshire last year in a testing tent run by The Loop.

But festival organisers hope it will now be rolled out to "between six and 10 festivals this year".

It comes after several drug-related deaths at festivals in recent years.

Festival-goers will be told what is in the sample they hand over - and that sample is then destroyed.

The Loop founder Fiona Measham said: "It's really exciting that police are prioritising health and safety over criminal justice at festivals."

She hopes front-house testing will become commonplace in nightclubs and city centres in the future.