Paradise island where Pippa Middleton is on her honeymoon

The island of Tetiaroa was once owned by Marlon Brando. Credit: Pierre Lesage

This is the exclusive paradise island where newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have gone on their honeymoon. Idyllic Tetiaroa in the French Polynesia was once owned by Hollywood star Marlon Brando.

A one-bedroom villa at the resort. Credit: The Brando

The luxury retreat is also fit for royalty and served as a summer residence for the former chiefs and kings of Tahiti. Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio have holidayed there - and even former US President Barack Obama is a fan.

A room with a view. Credit: The Brando

It is thought Pippa, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband are staying at the Brando, dubbed the most luxurious eco-friendly resort on the planet where rooms cost around £3,000 a night. The Brando resort features 35 villas, each with their own swimming pool and beach to give the illusion you're the only person on the island.

One of the swimming pools which looks out onto the beach. Credit: The Brando

While there, the couple can dine at Michelin-starred restaurants or get five-star room service round the clock. They can also enjoy daily treatments at a luxurious spa built over a freshwater pond.

One of the restaurants the couple can dine at. Credit: The Brando

And if they feel start to feel a bit too relaxed, snorkelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, 4x4 rides and tennis are just some of the activities on offer. All guests get their own bicycle to get around the island on.

The entrance to the spa which is built over a freshwater pond. Credit: The Brando

Pippa and James tied the knot on Saturday in St Mark's Church on the private Englefield estate in Berkshire, near Reading. The "society wedding of the year" was attended by Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate, Prince Harry and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were page boy and flower girl.

The couple kiss after coming out the church on their wedding day. Credit: PA