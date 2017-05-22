- ITV Report
Paradise island where Pippa Middleton is on her honeymoon
This is the exclusive paradise island where newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have gone on their honeymoon.
Idyllic Tetiaroa in the French Polynesia was once owned by Hollywood star Marlon Brando.
The luxury retreat is also fit for royalty and served as a summer residence for the former chiefs and kings of Tahiti.
Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio have holidayed there - and even former US President Barack Obama is a fan.
It is thought Pippa, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband are staying at the Brando, dubbed the most luxurious eco-friendly resort on the planet where rooms cost around £3,000 a night.
The Brando resort features 35 villas, each with their own swimming pool and beach to give the illusion you're the only person on the island.
While there, the couple can dine at Michelin-starred restaurants or get five-star room service round the clock.
They can also enjoy daily treatments at a luxurious spa built over a freshwater pond.
And if they feel start to feel a bit too relaxed, snorkelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, 4x4 rides and tennis are just some of the activities on offer.
All guests get their own bicycle to get around the island on.
Pippa and James tied the knot on Saturday in St Mark's Church on the private Englefield estate in Berkshire, near Reading.
The "society wedding of the year" was attended by Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate, Prince Harry and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were page boy and flower girl.
The bride wore a bespoke Giles Deacon dress with a corseted bodice and heart-shaped detail at the back.
The wedding reception was held at the Middleton family home in the nearby village of Bucklebury.
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle did not attend the ceremony but was spotted at the evening party.