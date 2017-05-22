Queen and Prince Philip set to tour Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen, pictured during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show 2016. Credit: PA

The Queen will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family later on Monday to glimpse this year's world famous Chelsea Flower Show. The monarch and Prince Philip will be greeted by Sir Nicholas Bacon, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, before being led around a selection of displays. Situated around the gardens of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London, the displays will include a Chengdu Silk Road Garden - with huge multi-coloured sculptural fins representing a Chinese mountain range - and a Bermuda Triangle exhibit with an "erupting" volcano.

An exhibitor works on final preparations at the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Credit: PA

For the first time in the show's 104-year-old history, a garden will be set within an "urban landscape" featuring street art. A "City Living" garden will also feature, which will include light-emitting concrete with 800,000 fibre optic cords. A transparent wall made with metallic rods - as high as a double decker bus - will also be on display.

Final preparations are made on a display. Credit: PA

Giant Maltese limestone pillars are a feature for the M&G garden, which also exhibits unusual plants unique to the island of Malta. Five BBC Radio 2 Feel Good gardens will explore how plants can indulge and enrich each of the five senses - touch, taste, smell, sight and sound - and celebrate the channel's 50th anniversary. Each garden will be named after a presenter.

An exhibitor works on final preparations at the event. Credit: PA