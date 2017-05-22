RBS court battle: Shareholder action adjourned for settlement talks

High Court proceedings by thousands of angry shareholders against Royal Bank of Scotland have been adjourned for 24 hours for settlement talks.

The adjournment had been mutually agreed and was granted at a brief hearing in London by Mr Justice Hildyard.

He was told by Jonathan Nash QC, representing the shareholders: "The parties are currently involved in settlement discussions and are hopeful of making progress."

The lawsuit has been brought by against the lender by 9,000 retail investors and 18 institutions in the RBS Shareholder Action Group.

Earlier it was reported that RBS had doubled its settlement offer in a last ditch attempt to avoid a costly legal battle.