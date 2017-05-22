Rolf Harris makes first court appearance since prison release

Rolf Harris has appeared in court in person for the first time since leaving jail.

The Australia-born former television star, who was released from HMP Stafford on Friday, is on trial accused of indecent assault.

He denies charges against three women between 1971 and 1983.

Harris, who had previously appeared via video link, wore a hearing loop as one of his alleged victims gave evidence via video link.

He is accused of groping the then 13-year-old schoolgirl after he appeared on a broadcast of the BBC's Saturday Superstore in 1983.

The girl claimed he asked her if she "liked to get molested on a Saturday morning".

Harris' lawyer Stephen Vullo QC claimed the comment was made in a "jokey fashion".

He asked the victim, who appeared via video link: "So it's clear I don't dispute on Mr Harris's behalf he may have said something to you along the lines of 'do you like to be molested on a Saturday morning?' or something like that.

"But he would have said that in a jokey fashion while maybe marching you up and down the corridor?"

The victim replied: "No absolutely not."

She went on: "I fail to see, whether it is said to a group or a single child, how that can be misconstrued as a joke in any way."

The jury at Southwark Crown Court in London has been told Harris has already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.