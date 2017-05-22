Sea lion filmed snatching little girl and dragging her into water

The terrifying moment a sea lion snatches a little girl and drags her into the water at a fisherman's wharf in Canada has been captured on camera. The dramatic video, which has had 6.5 millions views on YouTube, shows the incident came seconds after the girl had been warned of getting too close to the edge as her family fed the wild mammal breadcrumbs. The youngster is filmed shrieking with excitement as the sea lion climbs from the water to within inches of her.

The sea lion came within inches of the girl before she was warned not to get too close.

Despite someone off camera warning "careful", she is allowed to remain on the water edge and with her back turned the sea lion pounces. The animal is seen launching itself from the water and snapping the youngster's dress, pulling her off the wharf and into the water. An adult dives in after her amid cries of anguish before the girl is quickly lifted up out of the water with the sea lion apparently fled.

The girl was in the water for only a few seconds after a man dived in to rescue her.

The rescuer is pulled up by helpers with his sunglasses left floating in the murky brown water below. The girl, her clothes drenched, is seen being led away unharmed but in shock. The man who filmed the incident, student Michael Fujiwara, said the sighting of the sea lion had attracted a large number of people to the wharf edge. "Huge crowds just started gathering around me," he said.

Signs warned visitors not to feed sea lions and to keep children away.