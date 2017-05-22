Superbike racer Nicky Hayden, 35, dies following bicycle training collision

American superbike racer Nicky Hayden has died - days after being involved in a serious bicycle collision with a car.

The 35-year-old, a former MotoGP world champion, was injured when out on a training exercise.

He was transferred to intensive care and placed in a coma following the collision on the Rimini coastline last week, having sustained head and chest injuries.

On Monday, he was pronounced dead by the hospital in Cesena, Italy, where he had been treated.

At the pinnacle of his career Hayden narrowly beat Valentino Rossi to win the 2006 MotoGP world title.