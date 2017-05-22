Theresa May's U-turn: Other memorable moments politicians have become unstuck

Carefully choreographed campaigns can become unstuck because voters have the power to peel back a politician's veneer. Theresa May has insisted the Conservative plans for social care costs will include a cap on the amount paid after it was criticised by opponents as a 'dementia tax'. Former Labour advisor Ayesha Hazariqa said she "does think it is damaging for Theresa May" as she portrays herself as "unflappable" but now she "looks rattled".

Mrs May becomes unstuck as she explains the policy on the doorstep Credit: ITV News

When Mrs May met Tricia McCarthy on the doorstep of her home in West London on Saturday Mrs May was left in no doubt that her plans for changing social care were not going down well. She is not the first politician to have an awkward moment in the public eye. Gordon Brown was caught on camera in 2010 during the election campaign saying "that was a disaster" after being confronted by a woman named Gillian Duffy on the street.

Gordon Brown with Gillian Duffy Credit: ITN

He called her a "bigoted woman" and the controversy is credited to having helped to change the course of an election. A party political broadcast in 1992 about a schoolgirl with a glue ear, who waited a year for an operation, also backfired after the debate focused on the ethics of involving a five-year-old and her real story in national politics.

The broadcast was supposed to focus on the poor state of the NHS Credit: Archive