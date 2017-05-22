Three climbers dead and one missing near summit of Mount Everest

Three climbers have died and another is missing on Mount Everest following a tragic weekend on the world's highest mountain, officials and expedition organisers have said.

An American climber died near the summit and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the top following a successful ascent on Saturday.

Roland Yearwood, 50, from Alabama, died on Sunday but details were not immediately known.

Slovak climber Vladimir Strba, 50, also died on Everest on Sunday, Tourism Ministry official Gyanendra Shrestha said.