- ITV Report
-
Tory climbdown on social care plan as Theresa May announces cap on costs
Theresa May has said the Conservatives will include a cap on costs in a consultation over the party's controversial social care plans.
The prime minister's announcement is a significant reversal after the plan was attacked as a "dementia tax".
Speaking in Wrexham, Mrs May sought to clarify the plan, outlined in the Tory manifesto, which will see people pay for their own care until their combined savings and property value falls to £100,000.
"This manifesto says we will come forward with a consultation paper ... and that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs," she said.
Mrs May sought to play down what is in effect a Tory U-turn as a clarification to "fake claims, fear and scaremongering" that she said had been put about by Jeremy Corbyn.
Mrs May social care plan is thought to have prompted a slide in the polls for the Conservatives, and has been roundly denounced by the other parties.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron predicted the plan "will be to Theresa May what the poll tax was to Margaret Thatcher".
In a mark of just how concerned the Conservatives have grown over the way the policy is being seen, the party has paid for a Google advert that pops up at the top of a search for the term "dementia tax".
The link takes the reader to a page on the Conservative party website that sets out "the facts" about the policy.