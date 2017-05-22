Tory climbdown on social care plan as Theresa May announces cap on costs

Theresa May has said the Conservatives will include a cap on costs in a consultation over the party's controversial social care plans.

The prime minister's announcement is a significant reversal after the plan was attacked as a "dementia tax".

Speaking in Wrexham, Mrs May sought to clarify the plan, outlined in the Tory manifesto, which will see people pay for their own care until their combined savings and property value falls to £100,000.

"This manifesto says we will come forward with a consultation paper ... and that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs," she said.

Mrs May sought to play down what is in effect a Tory U-turn as a clarification to "fake claims, fear and scaremongering" that she said had been put about by Jeremy Corbyn.