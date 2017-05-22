What do Norwich voters want from the General Election?

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them.

We travel to Norwich in this edition, where the Green Party - who launched its manifesto today - appeals to the electorate.

Sarah Spooner, a mother speaking at a baby yoga class, said: "I have lots of sympathies with the Greens because climate change is going to be a huge issue for Faye's [her daughter's] generation and I don't know about any of the other parties talking about it."

When asked if she would vote for the Greens, she replied "definitely", adding that she had done so in the past and would do so again.

The Greens are heavily targeting the young by reducing the voting age and eradicating student debt.

Caitlin Kelly, a pupil at City of Norwich School, told ITV News: "I'm particularly worried about university because of tuition fees. I have very high aspirations for what I want to do in life but I feel that because I'm not from a family in the elite, I feel that it will really prevent me from accessing and achieving my goals."