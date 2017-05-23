A warmer day tomorrow

Hotting up this week with an early slice of summer for all of us - temperatures will peak by Friday and Saturday and by then, humid, thundery air will be seeping in.

A remarkably mild night with temperatures not slipping much below 16C in places - it'll be a little close and stuffy in urban spots of southern England. A slow start for some first thing tomorrow morning with early cloud and sea mist pulling back to the coastline - leaving it to cheer up. By no means wall to wall blue skies but with the sunny spells, a little warmer than today with highs of 25C or so.