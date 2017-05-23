Birmingham vigil for Manchester attack victims cut short after man detained nearby

A candle-lit vigil in Birmingham for victims of the Manchester concert bombing has been interrupted after a man was detained close to the event, reportedly armed with some form of blade and a baseball bat.

The man shouted out as he was handcuffed by officers or West Midlands Police just 200 yards from where 1,000 people had gathered in the city's main Victoria Square.

The man was taken away in a riot van, while a police officer was seen with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Early reports said the man had been holding what appeared to be a large knife.

Speakers who had been paying tribute to the Manchester victims were interrupted by the man's loud protests from down a side street.

Police, including armed response officers, then cleared the square a short time later.

The evacuation of the square was carried out as a precaution by police, West Midlands chief constable David Thompson, who was attending the vigil in an official capacity, confirmed.