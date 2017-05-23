Democracy must trump terror

Talking to politicians and their advisers this morning they have no idea how long the election campaign will be suspended; like the rest of us, they are in shock.

For some time the normal argy-bargy between the political parties will feel wholly wrong, and indeed trivial; what unites us as a nation will be more important than the differences.

But that won't last, especially since this atrocity is a cynical attack on that normal argy-bargy, or on our freedom, democracy and way of life.

It really matters that what separates us from the terrorists is that we air our grievances with non-violent debate though our democratic structures and processes.