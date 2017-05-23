Democracy must trump terror
Talking to politicians and their advisers this morning they have no idea how long the election campaign will be suspended; like the rest of us, they are in shock.
For some time the normal argy-bargy between the political parties will feel wholly wrong, and indeed trivial; what unites us as a nation will be more important than the differences.
But that won't last, especially since this atrocity is a cynical attack on that normal argy-bargy, or on our freedom, democracy and way of life.
It really matters that what separates us from the terrorists is that we air our grievances with non-violent debate though our democratic structures and processes.
So political leaders and people agree on one big thing: we have to proudly stand up for our system of resolving our differences, as the best way of showing terrorism is never the answer to a problem.
We must get back to the peaceful business - and it is that word "peaceful" that matters - of choosing who to represent us in a new government, though not until we have shown the proper respect to and solidarity with the grieving families.