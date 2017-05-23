- ITV Report
Exclusive: Footage shows moment 'house linked to Manchester Arena suspect is raided by police'
ITV News has obtained exclusive footage of the moment armed police stormed a house believed to be linked to the Manchester Arena suicide bomber.
The footage, filmed by a neighbour, shows armed police surround a door before blasting it open under controlled explosion and entering the house.
Neighbours said unmarked cars appeared at the scene on Elsmore Road in south Manchester at lunchtime on Tuesday and up to 30 officers locked down the area.
Greater Manchester Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing, however it is unclear whether the arrest was made at the same property.
At least 22 people were killed and another 59 injured when a suicide attacker detonated an explosive advice during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.
So-called Islamic State have claimed they were behind the attack.
Speaking in Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May said police have identified the attacker but his name has yet to be revealed.