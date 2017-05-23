- ITV Report
Extra armed police expected at top sports venues after Manchester blast
Extra armed police officers are to be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard has said.
With a wealth of sporting events due this weekend a full review of policing operations is under way and security at high-profile sports and entertainment venues stepped up in the wake of the Manchester concert attack.
Metropolitan Police Commander Jane Connors said: "Here in London we are determined to do all we can to protect the capital. That means that over the coming days as you go to a music venue, go shopping, travel to work or head off to the fantastic sporting events, you will see more officers - including armed officers."
Officials at Wimbledon, where the tennis grand slam is due to start on 3 July, have also said they are working with the police to bolster security measures.
The FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea is on Saturday, but Wembley also sees the League Two play-off final between Blackpool and Exeter on Sunday and the Championship play-off final between Huddersfield and Reading on Monday.
A Football Association spokesman said: "Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium."
He said supporters should arrive as early as possible for security checks in order to avoid delays.
A spokesman for the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the Wimbledon Championships, said: "The safety and security of all our visitors is of paramount importance.
"Throughout the year, the AELTC works closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and other relevant organisations to ensure that The Championships are as secure as possible and that our plans are commensurate with the existing threat level in London and the UK."
The Chelsea Flower Show, which expects to see 165,000 visitors pass through its gates by time the event closes on Saturday, said it was maintaining a "strong security presence".
A Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) spokesman said: "We have a very strong security presence at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and work closely with the police and emergency services throughout the year to ensure an appropriate policing plan is in place."