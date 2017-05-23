Extra armed police expected at top sports venues after Manchester blast

Extra armed police officers are to be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard has said.

With a wealth of sporting events due this weekend a full review of policing operations is under way and security at high-profile sports and entertainment venues stepped up in the wake of the Manchester concert attack.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jane Connors said: "Here in London we are determined to do all we can to protect the capital. That means that over the coming days as you go to a music venue, go shopping, travel to work or head off to the fantastic sporting events, you will see more officers - including armed officers."

Officials at Wimbledon, where the tennis grand slam is due to start on 3 July, have also said they are working with the police to bolster security measures.

The FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea is on Saturday, but Wembley also sees the League Two play-off final between Blackpool and Exeter on Sunday and the Championship play-off final between Huddersfield and Reading on Monday.