Families search for missing loved ones after fatal explosion at Manchester concert

Friends and family have been mounting urgent appeals on social media for news of people missing after an Ariana Grande concert hit by a fatal explosion.

Many people remain unaccounted for after attending the concert, where at least 22 died and 59 were injured.

A large number of those caught up in the suspected terror attack were children, dozens of who became separated from their friends and family in the panic.

People have been appealing for news of those known to be at the concert who still missing under the hashtag #MissingInManchester.