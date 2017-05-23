- ITV Report
Families search for missing loved ones after fatal explosion at Manchester concert
Friends and family have been mounting urgent appeals on social media for news of people missing after an Ariana Grande concert hit by a fatal explosion.
Many people remain unaccounted for after attending the concert, where at least 22 died and 59 were injured.
A large number of those caught up in the suspected terror attack were children, dozens of who became separated from their friends and family in the panic.
People have been appealing for news of those known to be at the concert who still missing under the hashtag #MissingInManchester.
Charlotte Cambell, whose daughter Olivia, 15, has not been seen since the concert, issued a tearful plea for information on Good Morning Britain.
Her daughter was at the venue with a friend who has since been found in hospital with injuries, she told Good Morning Britain.
Mrs Campbell broke down as she said: "I can't get through to her. I've called the hospitals, I've called all the hotels, all the places where people say that children have been taken and I've called the police."
Another woman cried as she described how her niece was missing for several hours after becoming separated from her friends in the panic.
The girl was among several dozen lost lone children after the attack.
Many were taken in by two nearby hotels - Holiday Inn and Premier Inn - and taken care of while their family members were found.