Footballers hold minute's silence for Manchester attack victims

Manchester United footballers paused before training today to hold a minute's silence for the victims of last night's suicide attack at Manchester Arena.

Solemnly standing together with heads bowed at the team's Carrington training ground the players paid respect to the 22 people who were killed and 59 who were injured when an Ariana Grande gig became the target of a suicide bombing.

In a statement released by manager Jose Mourinho the players were said to be "very sad about the tragic events".

He said: "We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families."

Players, including Wayne Rooney, also took to Twitter to share their shock and sadness at what had happened in their city.