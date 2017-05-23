- ITV Report
-
First victim of Manchester attack named as Georgina Callander
The first victim of the Manchester bombing has been named as a student from Lancashire.
Georgina Callander’s college confirmed her death at the Ariana Grande concert “with enormous sadness”.
The teenager had tweeted on Monday that she was "so excited" to see the performance in Manchester.
Two years ago she posted pictures of herself with the pop star on her Instagram page.
At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at a pop concert
Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, said that the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.
"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss," the college said.
"We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team."
Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy confirmed that Georgina died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
In a statement the school said: "Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina's family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who were also former students of the school.
"All of our students will gather together today for a time of prayer and reflection and to give thanks for the life of Georgina."