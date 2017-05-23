First victim of Manchester attack named as Georgina Callander

The first victim of the Manchester bombing has been named as a student from Lancashire.

Georgina Callander’s college confirmed her death at the Ariana Grande concert “with enormous sadness”.

The teenager had tweeted on Monday that she was "so excited" to see the performance in Manchester.

Two years ago she posted pictures of herself with the pop star on her Instagram page.

At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at a pop concert

Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, said that the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.