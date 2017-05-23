Hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for Manchester victims by newspaper appeal

At least 22 people were killed in the attack. Credit: PA

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised to support the families of those affected by the Manchester suicide bombing. The Manchester Evening News set up a JustGiving page, asking its readers to donate to the cause. By 4.50pm on Tuesday, more than £360,000 of the £500,000 target had been raised, with donations from more than 13,000 people. So-called Islamic State have claimed they were behind the attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena which left at least 22 people dead, including children, and another 59 injured.

On the fundraising page, the Manchester newspaper wrote: "At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. "Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack."

Flowers left near the scene of the attack. Credit: PA

Many of those donating money left messages of support. Yasamin Saeidi wrote: "Sending all my love to the victims of this awful attack. To those who lost their lives, lost a loved one and had what should have been a special and joyous night tainted - my thoughts are with you x" Sarah Booth said: "It is incomprehensible that anyone would target innocent kids and young people. Be strong." Fundraising pages have also been set up for Stephen Jones, a homeless man who told ITV News how he rushed to help severely wounded children in the aftermath of the bombing. "We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces," he said.

Stephen Jones rushed to help severely wounded children. Credit: ITV News