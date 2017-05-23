- ITV Report
Man, 23, arrested in connection with Manchester Arena attack
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack at Manchester Arena last night.
Police confirmed the man was arrested in South Manchester as part of their investigation into the believed suicide attack.
At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.
Greater Manchester Police earlier confirmed the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.