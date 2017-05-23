- ITV Report
Manchester Arena blast: What we know so far
At least 19 people have died and dozens injured after "an appalling terrorist attack" at Manchester Arena.
Downing Street have said an emergency Cobra meeting will take place at 9am on Tuesday.
Both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats have suspended election campaigning in respect of the victims.
Here's everything we know so far:
- Police said around 50 people were injured and taken to six hospitals around the city
- North West Ambulance Service said they had taken 59 casualties to various hospitals and treated a number of walking wounded at the scene
- The blast struck the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by US singer Ariana Grande
- Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began leaving the building
- Greater Manchester Police said the incident took place at 10.33pm and approach roads were closed
- They said the blast is being treated as "a terrorist incident"
- Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and all trains cancelled
- A "controlled explosion" took place shortly after 1.30am at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena
An emergency hotline has been set up by Greater Manchester Police for concerned friends and relatives: 0161 856 9400.