Manchester attack: Suspect identified as Salman Abedi

The suspected Manchester Arena bomber has been identified as Salman Abedi.

Abedi was named by US security services who said the suspect had been identified by British authorities, the Press Association reported.

Armed police raided a property in Elsmore Road, Manchester, where Abedi was registered as living, and ordered nearby residents to remain indoors while they carried out a controlled explosion.

Residents in Elsmore Road said they knew little about any residents at the address.

The attack left 22 people dead and a further 59 people injured when a suicide bomb was detonated following an Ariana Grande concert.

Earlier on Tuesday Greater Manchester Police said a lone man had detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast.

They continued that they are investigating whether the attacker was part of a wider network.

Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb.